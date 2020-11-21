Novak Djokovic Qualifies For ATP Finals Semi-finals By Beating Zverev; Watch Highlights

Novak Djokovic pipped Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in straight sets to storm into the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2020 event. The 17-time Grand Slam champion will now fight it out with Dominic Thiem for a spot in the final on Saturday, November 21. Ahead of the much-awaited ATP Finals semifinal fixtures, here is a look at the highlights from the Djokovic vs Zverev match.

ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic books berth in semi-finals

Djokovic delivers 🙌@DjokerNole has made the #NittoATPFinals semis for a ninth time after defeating Zverev 6-3, 7-6! pic.twitter.com/DK8vEu4Ce3 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2020

ATP Finals 2020: Djokovic vs Zverev highlights

In the opening set, Novak Djokovic outclassed Alexander Zverev with a 2-0 lead after the 23-year-old double-faulted on the second break point. The Serbian tennis legend then saved two break points at 4-2 and later bagged the honours of the opening set with a backhand down the line.

After a one-sided opening set, Alexander Zverev showed signs of aggression in the second and even took a 2-0 lead at one stage. However, Novak Djokovic took over a while later and claimed five of the six points that followed. On his first match point, the 33-year-old delivered a raucous forehand which Zverev ended up slicing into the net on the stretch.

Novak Djokovic’s victory meant that the Serbian has now qualified for the ATP Finals semifinals for the ninth time in his career. Here is a look at the highlights from the recently-concluded Djokovic vs Zverev’s ATP Finals 2020 match.

ATP Finals 2020: Djokovic vs Zverev highlights, watch video

ATP Finals 2020: Four semi-finalists ready for action

The #NittoATPFinals semi-finalists have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles between them.



🏆 Djokovic: 5

🏆 Nadal: 4

🏆 Thiem: 1



They've also won the last 9 ATP Masters 1000 titles between them.



🏆 Djokovic: 4

🏆 Medvedev: 3

🏆 Nadal: 2 pic.twitter.com/1KW7ga5oFP — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2020

Details about Djokovic vs Thiem live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 is being televised for Indian audiences live on the Sony Sports Network. Djokovic vs Thiem live will be available on Sony Six SD and HD from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

Djokovic vs Thiem head to head record

Statistically, Novak Djokovic will be backing himself to reserve a place in the final of the ATP Finals 2020 tournament. The Djokovic vs Thiem head to head record indicates that the Serbian has trumped his German counterpart seven times out of their 11 contested matches. Djokovic even won their last encounter when the two collided at the Australian Open 2020 this year.

ATP Finals 2020 semifinal match-ups

