Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Face-off On Cards? Serbia To Meet Spain In Davis Cup Knockout

Novak Djokovic recently won his first Grand Slam title of the season by defending his Wimbledon title after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final. However, his stance on vaccination has cast major doubt over his participation in hard court events as well as the upcoming US Open. Despite chances of playing at the US Open remains to be bleak, Novak Djokovic will be back on the court donning his nation's jersey. Last year Djokovic had helped the team reach the semifinals while Nadal did not play for Spain.

Davis Cup 2022: Will Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal likely happen?

Novak Djokovic will be returning to the court in the second week of September to play for Serbia in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. While Novak Djokovic is likely to play the match, there are still doubts over Rafael Nadal's fitness after the Spaniard recently suffered an abdominal tear during the Wimbledon semi-final. He decided to withdraw from the tournament to prevent further issues.

Locked in✅



The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals Group Stage draw is complete#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/6VgFStG28m — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) April 26, 2022

With Spain and Serbia both placed in the same group, it remains to be seen whether Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match still takes place considering the latter's fitness. Serbia will be playing against Spain on September 14 with the top two spots in the group securing a place in the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2022.

A look at Davis Cup 2022 schedule

Group A matches will be hosted by Bologna, which will see Croatia, who is last year’s runner-up face Italy, Argentina and Sweden. The Group B matches which will be played in Valencia between September 14-18 will see Serbia, Spain, Canada and South Korea going against each other. The Group C matches in Hamburg will feature Germany against France, Belgium and Australia, while Britain, United States, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands who form Group D will play matches in Glasgow.

Serbia was in the draw to replace last year's champion Russia, who was expelled by the International Tennis Federation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout rounds, including quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played in Spain’s southern city of Málaga from Nov. 21-27.