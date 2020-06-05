Novak Djokovic's Rare Video Of Playing Tennis At The Age Of 4 Delights Fans: Watch

The current World No.1 Novak Djokovic has 17 Grand Slams to his name. Apparently, the Serbian tennis star showed signs of excellence as early at the age of four itself. A Twitter user recently shared a 15-second video of a 4-year-old Novak Djokovic adorably trying his hand with the racquet, leaving his fans in awe over him on the microblogging site.

Novak Djokovic’s adorable struggle before becoming World No.1

In the video, Novak Djokovic can be seen struggling to hit the ball as he is just starting to learn the sport. Nonetheless, the 4-year-old Djokovic still continued to play with a smile on his face.

Four-year-old Novak Djokovic early attempts in tennis, watch video

Novak Djokovic diet

Apart from collecting Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic is also known for maintaining his fitness. During an interview with WIRED in 2019, he revealed his diet and a workout plan which he practices on a daily basis. He said that he follows a gluten and dairy-free diet. The Novak Djokovic diet further includes vegetables, beans, fruit, nuts, seeds, chickpeas, lentils and healthy oils and he mentioned that he avoids sugar at all costs.

The Novak Djokovic diet includes no gluten, which has resulted in him feeling lighter, more energetic and mentally sharper according to himself. Additionally, he also revealed that he has been following a plant-based diet for more than four-and-a-half years during a press conference in January early this year.

In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Novak Djokovic revealed that in spite of being vegan, he does not like being called as one. In terms of the Novak Djokovic vegan labelling, he stated that he is someone who never believes in it as labels can often be misinterpreted and misused.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, currently ranked World No.2, forms a riveting rivalry with the Serbian tennis ace. The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal rivalry has been put to action in professional tennis on 55 occasions, with Djokovic leading 29–26. Highly regarded as one of the most high-profile rivalries in tennis history, Djokovic also leads Nadal with a 15–11 record in finals, while Nadal trumps the Serbian 9-6 in 15 Grand Slam meetings. Rafael Nadal leads 6–1 at the French Open and 2–1 at the US Open, while the Serbian ace leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2–1 at Wimbledon. The World No.1 was dominated by the King of Clay Nadal, who led 16–7 from 2006 to 2010, while the phase thereafter has been dominated by the Serbian star, who leads 19–7. Since 2016, the two players have been evenly matched at 3-3.

Best of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, watch video

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. Throughout his career, the Serbian tennis ace has additionally won US$144 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes.

Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth figures.

