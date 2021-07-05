Novak Djokovic Reacts To 'Spider Man Memes' As He Shares His Favourite Picks For Fans

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has etched his name in history as the World No 1 and has been on a victory roll this season. After winning the Australian Open as well as the French Open, Djokovic is eyeing to win the third Grand Slam of the year in the ongoing Wimbledon Championship 2021. However, his feats are not the only thing that has kept the netizens talking.

On June 30, Djokovic shared his full-stretch picture on his Twitter handle and asked netizens to start a meme fest over his 'Spider-Man' pose. Djokovic's wish was the social media's command. Several netizens shared memes of the tennis sensation as 'Spiderman' on Big Ben, monuments, and riding atop of buses. On July 5, the Serbian star shared some of his favorite memes and asked netizens to continue sharing the hilarious photoshops.

The memes are so good guys 🤣🤣😂😂😂 keep tagging me bahahaaa #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/j4vkYYcB0E — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 4, 2021

Novak Djokovic's 'Spider-Man Returns' post

While Djokic's Spiderman memes have amused many, there is a reason behind his superhero-like antics on the court. Wimbledon's green court has caused several problems for tennis stars who seem to slip several times during the fierce play. During the Wimbledon 2021 match against Kevin Anderson, the Serbian star slipped twice which led to the birth of the Spiderman Returns meme fest. Previously, Serena Williams was forced to retire from the grass-court during her Wimbledon first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus after she slipped and suffered an ankle injury.

Spider-Man returns hahahaa 🤣😂🕷 let the memes begin #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/OkNQeirPJD — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Netizens share more memes

71% of the earth is covered by water but you cover the rest! — Rax ¹⁹ 🐊 La psicópata (@Raxiren) July 4, 2021

This is the best I can do atm 😆 pic.twitter.com/0LuFqMCsCY — NoFirstname Grasscourtovic (@samstennis189) July 4, 2021

Winning the Wimbledon championship 2021 will draw Novak Djokovic equal with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of winning Grand Slam titles (20). Winning the US Open in September will make him only the third man in history, and first since Rod Laver to complete calendar Grand Slam.