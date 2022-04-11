Novak Djokovic Recalls Australian Open Saga; 'Something I've Never Experienced Before'

While speaking to the media on Sunday, 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has reflected on the Australian Open 2022 controversy, that saw him getting deported from the country in January. Djokovic will play his second tournament of the year in Monte Carlo, which commences on Tuesday, after earlier playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. The Serbian tennis legend's unvaccinated status led to his shocking deportation from Australia ahead of the season-opening major, Australian Open 2022, which went on to become a topic for debate.

Meanwhile, as reported by AP, speaking to the reporters ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters 2022, Djokovic said, “The last four, five months have been really challenging for me mentally and emotionally, but here I am. I try to leave all of that behind me and move on”. He further admitted that he hadn’t experienced something like that before in his life, but at the same time, the incident didn’t leave huge scars on him.

"It has definitely been a very challenging few months," says Novak Djokovic

"I'm trying to deal with it on a daily basis or weekly basis, whatever. If something surfaces, I acknowledge it, but I move on. It's not something that is bothering me on a daily basis so to say, I don't feel like it has left huge scars on me that I'm unable to train or participate in tournaments or live my life, far from that. But it has definitely been a very challenging few months and something I've never experienced before. So I'll try to use that as a fuel for what's coming up,” he added. Djokovic will have the chance to get back to winning ways at Monaco before he defends his French Open title.

It is pertinent to note that Djokovic is set to face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32, in the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Following his dramatic exit from the Australian Open 2022 without participation, Djokovic lost the ATP World No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev in February. However, Medvedev’s second-round defeat to Gael Monfils at the Indian Wells masters saw the Serbian superstar return to the top in the ATP men’s singles rankings. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that in the absence of 20-time Grand Slam champions Djokovic and Rodger Federer, Rafael Nadal picked up his 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open 2022.

(Image: AP)