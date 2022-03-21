Novak Djokovic Retains World No. 1 Title Despite Absence From Indian Wells Masters

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has retained the World No.1 rank in the ATP men’s singles rankings, despite not featuring in the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open tournament at the Indian Wells. The 20-time Grand Slam champion lost the no. 1 place in the ATP men’s singles world rankings to Russian contender Daniil Medvedev in the latter half of February. Medvedev became the World No. 1 for the first time in his career and also became the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to reach no. 1 in the rankings.

Notably, Djokovic has been in the news for most of the 2022 season after issues like his unvaccinated status, or the ATP men’s singles rankings. Meanwhile, Medvedev’s loss to Gael Monfils in the Round of 32 at the Indian Wells Masters meant he lost valuable points and Djokovic retained the No. 1 rankings. It is pertinent to mention here that Djokovic earlier pulled out of the tournament, citing that he would be unlikely to be able to travel.

“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments,” Djokovic tweeted on March 10.

2022 season for Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev-

However, the player has now made it to the headlines once again for reaching the pinnacle of the men’s singles rankings, despite the fact that he has played in only one tournament in 2022. His visa cancellation saga in Australia ahead of the season-opening major, the Australian Open 2022 got him deported from the country. He then played at his first ATP 500 tournament of 2022 in Dubai and lost to Jiri Vesely 4-6, 6-7(4) in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Medvedev kickstarted his year by reaching the finals of the Australian Open, before losing to Rafael Nadal in the final. He earlier clinched his maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Djokovic at the US Open 2021. In the Mexican Open 2022, Medvedev lost to another match to Nadal in the semi-final, while losing to Monfils in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open. As per the latest ATP rankings, Djokovic leads the chart with 8465 points, while Daniil stands second with 8445 points. The 21-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal, meanwhile stands third with 7715 points.

(Image: AP)