Novak Djokovic Reveals Concerns With His Wrist At Laver Cup: 'Kept It Under Control'

After suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Team World at the recently concluded Laver Cup 2022, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic revealed that he had been suffering issues with his wrist for the past week. His return to the Laver Cup was his first competitive match since winning Wimbledon earlier this year in July.

Novak Djokovic reveals wrist injury concerns

While speaking to reporters after the Laver Cup 2022, Novak Djokovic said, "I have been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days, to be honest. I have been keeping it under control. The two matches yesterday probably had an effect. Today was not easy. I couldn't serve as fast or as accurately as I would like to. That has affected the whole game. Could not play matches for almost three months, and then conditions here are such that the balls are really big and slow."

With the balls being big and slow he added, "You always have to generate a lot of wrist action and speed, which could be the case why I have been feeling soreness."

Despite concerns with his wrist, qualification for the ATP Tour Finals in Turin remains a priority for him. Djokovic is currently ranked outside the top 10 in the ATP Race to Turin and will have it all to do if he is to qualify for the finals. He is currently ranked 15th and will need to increase his rank to the top 10 if he is to qualify for the ATP Tour Finals.

As the hope to qualify for the prestigious finals persists, Djokovic will play a tournament in Tel Aviv this week followed by another event in Kazakhstan next week. The Serbian will then also play at the Paris Masters towards the end of October before the ATP Tour Finals begin in November. The event in Turin will take place from November 13 to 20.