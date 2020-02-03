Revealed: Novak Djokovic's Secret Of Winning Australian Open Final Despite Fans Booing Him

Novak Djokovic, on Sunday, showed why he is the king in Melbourne. The World No. 2 fought a hard battle to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and clinch his eighth Australian Open crown. By winning the title, he also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking which was occupied by Rafael Nadal.

Australian Open: Jim Courier explains Novak Djokovic uses mind tricks to win the title

While Roger Federer is the undisputed champion at Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal is the king at Roland Garros. The US Open at Flushing Meadows is an open battlefield, but the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne is Djokovic's kingdom. On Sunday, the Kingdom was under siege and it was the young Dominic Thiem who was giving it his all to claim the throne.

His fight was well supported by the Australian crowd, who were cheering Dominic Thiem to down Novak Djokovic. Former American player Jim Courier (who was a part of the commentary panel) recalled how during the 2019 Wimbledon final win over Federer, Djokovic used a mind trick. He said that when the crowd chanted 'Roger', the Serbian simply told himself that they were yelling 'Novak'.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2020 triumph

In spite of the crowd backing Dominic Thiem to beat Djokovic, it was the Serbian who used all his experience to emerge victorious. Following his hard five-set win over Thiem, Djokovic said that Rod Laver Arena is definitely his favourite court and his favourite stadium in the world. He is blessed to hold this trophy again this year.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic secret of success

In his post-match interview, he also spoke about the hardship he faced during an early age which made him hungry for success. He said that his family had to struggle for basic things in life and that made him stronger and hungrier for success. He also said that these things have been his foundation to success.