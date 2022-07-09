Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Reveals Why He Blew A Kiss Post Semis Win Over Cameron Norrie

Top seed Novak Djokovic was criticized by fans following his Wimbledon 2022 semi-final victory against home favourite Cameron Norrie as he blew a kiss to the crowd after winning the match point. After receiving criticism for his actions, the Serbian has given an explanation for the same.

Novak Djokovic explains why he blew a kiss to the Wimbledon crowd

While speaking in his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic clarified his actions by stating, "No no [it wasn’t a troll], I was blowing kisses to somebody that was cheering for me." This is not the first time that the Serbian has stirred up the crowd, as on several previous occasions, he has showcased gestures following which he has received negative reactions from the fans.

As for the reactions of the crowd, he added, "Look, it's never pleasant to have the whole stadium cheering for your opponent. Of course, it's something that I expected coming into the match. It was logical for that to happen because he's [the] hometown hero, they wanted him to win. I knew what kind of environment I'm going into."

However, the Serbian feels that he was able to ignore the noise of the crowd and focus on his game fairly well. "But I felt like I was maintaining my focus pretty well considering (the reaction of the crowd)," added Djokovic. "I sat down, wasn't playing well, feeling well, but somehow I managed to turn the match around. He was asking for the support of the crowd and he was getting it. It was not easy to close out the match for me as I felt a lot of pressure to serve it out."

Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon 2022 final

After registering a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie in the semi-final, Novak Djokovic is all set to face Nick Kyrgios on Sunday in a bid to win his seventh Wimbledon title. The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios final will commence live at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 10. If the Serbian were to lift the trophy, he would win his 21st Grand Slam and would move just one behind Rafael Nadal.