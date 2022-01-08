Novak Djokovic Row: Leaked Tennis Australia Letter Gives Shocking New Twist To The Tale

In a bizarre twist to the Novak Djokovic case, leaked documents show Tennis Australia incorrectly advised participants that they could enter Australia without a vaccine certificate if they had been infected by the virus in the previous six months. The document, which is a letter sent by Tennis Australia to the Association of Tennis Professionals and has been accessed by the Herald Sun, shows that players were wrongly informed that they will be allowed to enter Australia without vaccination if they can prove they contracted the virus after July 31, 2021.

"Recent PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (after 31 July 2021), where vaccination can be deferred until six months after the infection. If you fall into this category, please provide laboratory PCR results from the first positive test, antibody levels if available and evidence of any previous or subsequent vaccinations if relevant. The current ATAGI guidance for those who have had a recent Covid infection is to be vaccinated once you have recovered from the acute illness," the letter stated.

According to the report, the letter was sent by Tennis Australia to the players' association in December last year. However, another document reveals that the federal government had informed Tennis Australia in November that players will not be allowed to enter the country unvaccinated even if they show proof of prior infection upon arrival.

The government had also asked Tennis Australia to coordinate with the Australian Border Force, adding, "At this time, decisions to support travel requests into Australia are carefully assessed by the Australian Border Force".

The letter sent by Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley shows that the government had warned Tennis Australia about the rules for unvaccinated players but Tennis Australia passed incorrect information to the players.

"The Australian Border Force has advised that people must be fully vaccinated, as defined by ATAGI (the national advisory body on vaccines) to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia," Hunt wrote in the letter to Tiley.

Djokovic's visa row

As far as Djokovic is concerned, the Serbian tennis star is currently housed at an immigration hotel in Melbourne. Djokovic was detained in Australia after landing in Melbourne ahead of the upcoming Australian Open. Australian Border Force said Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence as to why he deserves to be granted the exemption.

Djokovic's visa was revoked due to some irregularities found in his visa form. As per reports, Djokovic's team is said to have applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

Djokovic was granted the exemption by Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government so that he could take part in the Australian Open unvaccinated. Djokovic has challenged the Australian government's decision to revoke his visa and is currently awaiting orders from the court.

Image: AP