Novak Djokovic Sends Message To 'very Deserving' New World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic's reign at the top of the ATP Rankings finally ended on Thursday with Russia's Daniil Medvedev is set to become the new World No. 1 whether or not he wins in Acapulco. Novak Djokovic will lose his World No. 1 ranking after 86 weeks after losing in Dubai Open Championship to qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-4 7-6 (7-4). This was the first tournament for the Serbian in the year 2022.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Daniil Medvedev

Taking to social media, Novak Djokovic in his congratulatory message to Daniil Medvedev wrote, 'Congratulations also to a very deserving Daniil Medvedev, who will now become world number 1'. The Dubai Tennis Tournament was Novak Djokovic’s first since being deported from Australia last month for not being vaccinated for COVID. The Serbian was unable to defend the title and hence lost out on scoring points.

On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev ended the 2021 season by winning the US Open last September. He came close to winning this year's Australian Open as well, only to lose to Rafael Nadal in the final. The climb up will see Daniil Medvedev become the first man other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to be World No. 1 since February 1, 2004.

Novak Djokovic still motivated to play despite losing at Dubai Tennis Championship

Despite making an early exit from the Dubai tennis tournament which is Novak Djokovic's first paticipation this year, the Serbian in post match conference said that he is fully motivated to carry on playing.

He said, "My goal is to keep on playing tennis. That's the ultimate goal. For as long as I really feel like it and as long as I can play. As long as my body allows me, as long as the circumstances in my life as well, the people that surround me [and] support me".

He added, "I care about winning every match, as anybody else on the Tour, regardless of the age. I'm actually glad that I'm feeling a lot of emotions every single day because it means that I really want to be part of this sport, part of the Tour. Unfortunately, [it] wasn't my day. I congratulate Jiri. He played better. The more matches I play, the more comfortable I get on the court. I need the match play. I didn't have many matches at all last few months."

When been asked whether age is a restrictive factor in his tennis career Djokovic responded by saying, "I don't look at the age really as a restricting factor for my career. I still feel great in terms of my body and the way it's holding on, the way it's recovering. It's been serving me well, so to say. That's something that obviously encourages me to keep going."