Novak Djokovic Speaks On His 'best Match' Of French Open After Ending Rafael Nadal's Reign

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic described his emotions after overcoming the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 after coming back from a set down during their high-voltage French Open semi-final clash at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris.

By the virtue of this win, Novak Djokovic spoiled Rafael Nadal's chance of winning the French Open tournament for the 14th time as the wait for his record 21st Grand Slam titles prolongs.

Novak Djokovic delighted after a hard-fought win against Rafael Nadal

"Definitely, the best match that I was a part of in Roland Garros for me and the top three matches that I have ever played in my entire career. Considering the quality of tennis, playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been a dominant force in the last 15+ years and the atmosphere which was completely electric. For both players there was a lot of support. Just amazing!", said Novak Djokovic during the post-match press conference after his hard-fought semi-final win.

"I enjoyed this victory a little bit. I don't have much time. I think I deserve after this big win to relax a little bit without thinking about the next opponent even though it's the finals of a Grand Slam but I have time to think about him ( Stefanos Tsitsipas) maybe tomorrow. Tomorrow is the second part of the day. Right now, it's all about resting and hopefully being able to be fit to compete", he added.

As 'Djoker' gears up to face the world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, not only would he be hoping to win his second French Open crown but also be looking to register a 19th Grand Slam win which will put him just one title behind his fierce rivals Roger Ferderer & Rafa who are tied at 20 apiece. The Serbian had won his record ninth Australian Open crown earlier this year and he would be hoping to continue his dream run this season.

Meanwhile, it is Rafa's only third ever loss at the French Open. He was previously 105-2 in his career at the prestigious Roland Garros with the two defeats coming against Robin Soderling in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in the 2015 edition of the tournament. After getting eliminating the biggest threat i.e., Rafael Nadal, it remains to be seen whether the Serbian icon can win his first French Open title for the first time since 2016.