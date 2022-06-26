Novak Djokovic Stands Firm On Vaccine Refusal, Wimbledon Could Be Season's Last Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic's refusal to change his stance over vaccine could see him missing out on playing at this year's US Open tournament. This, however, will not be the first time the Serbian will miss playing the Grand Slam tournament this season. Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance rendered him unable to defend the Australian Open crown as he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated. With US authorities showing no signs of relaxing the rules, Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam season is likely to come to an end after the Wimbledon tournament.

'Unvaccinated' Novak Djokovic issues update on playing at US Open

Ahead of the opening match, one of the reporters during the pre-match press conference raised a question about Novak Djokovic vaccine stance to which the Serbian said that he has shut his mind on taking the COVID-19 vaccine and that his stance remains the same. The six-time Grand Slam champion, in an interaction with the media, said, "As of today, I am not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances. That is an extra motivation to do well here. Hopefully, I can have a very good tournament. I would love to go to the States. But, as of today, that's not possible. There is not much I can do anymore. It's really up to the USA government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country." Djokovic won the US Open Championship on three ocassions, back in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon 2022 draw

With the absence of Russian players Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev from the Wimbledon 2022, Novak Djokovic was handed the top seed at the tournament. The defending champion will kickstart his title defence with a first-round clash against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the first round. If Djokovic is able to overcome his first opponent, he could either face Australian Open men's doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round. However, if Djokovic eases into the third round of Wimbledon, he is likely or face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Laslo Djere. In the fourth round, Djokovic is likely to face either Reilly Opelka or Tim van Rijthoven.

If Djokovic makes it through to the quarterfinal stage the Serbian will be going up against 19-year-old rising star from Spain Carlos Alcaraz Garcia. Overcoming Alcaraz could set him up for a potential semi-final clash against Roland Garros 2022 finalist Casper Ruud. If Djokovic manages to get past all the rounds, then he could set up a potential final clash against long-time rival Rafael Nadal.