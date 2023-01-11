Novak Djokovic Suffers Injury Scare Just Before Australian Open, Withdraws From Practice

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has given an update on his hamstring issue after he withdrew from his practice match with Daniil Medvedev. The Serbian would be desperate to compete in this year's Australian Open, having missed the tournament last year due to being unvaccinated. The Australian Open this year could be his best opportunity to win his 22nd Grand Slam title, having already won the tournament in Melbourne Park a record nine times.

Djokovic explains decision to withdraw from practice match

After withdrawing from his practice match with Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic gave an update on his hamstring issue. He told 9News Melbourne, "I just felt it pulling and I didn't want to risk anything worse. I played a set and apologized to him [Medvedev] and he was understanding. I just want to avoid any bigger scares before the Australian Open."

The 35-year-old with arrive at this year's Australian Open on the back of a staggering 34 consecutive game win streak in Melbourne Park, having suffered his last defeat in this tournament in 2018. On that occasion, he suffered a straight-set defeat to South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

Novak Djokovic begins 2023 in perfect fashion

It is just 11 days into 2023 and Novak Djokovic has already won his first title of the year. The 35-year-old won the Adelaide International tournament last week by defeating Sebastian Korda in the final by a scoreline of 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), and 6-4. However, the win was far from easy as the Serbian also had to deal with the pressure of saving a match point.

Speaking of the same, Djokovic said in his post-match press conference (as quoted by ATP's official website), "Someone feels more comfortable serving and volleying when you're match point down, some feel [better] playing conservatively from the back of the court. It's really a matter of and a question of the moment, who you play against, what do you feel?"

If Djokovic is to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam title, then he will have to show all his mettle and experience when the tournament gets underway from January 16 onwards.