Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer To Achieve Major World Record At Paris Masters

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has surpassed yet another Roger Federer record after he won his first game at the ongoing Paris Masters. Djokovic on Wednesday beat Marton Fucsovics to advance to the Round of 16 in the men's singles category at the Paris Masters 2021. In the process, Djokovic also became the player with the most wins as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic surpassed Federer's record of 417 wins as the World No. 1 player in ATP rankings. The 34-year-old now has 418 wins as the world's number one ranked tennis player.

Most ATP singles wins as World No.1:



1. Djokovic - 418

2. Federer - 417

3. Connors - 390

4. Lendl - 366

5. Sampras - 322

6. Nadal - 250



Another record in the books for @DjokerNole 👏 #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/ZnfJFjSbLI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 4, 2021

Paris Masters 2021

After the win against Fucsovics, Djokovic advanced to the Round of 16, where he was slated to lock horns against Gael Monfils. However, Djokovic won the game without even taking the court as Monfils gave him a walkover due to injury concerns. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has now advanced to the quarter-finals, where he is scheduled to play against Taylor Fritz of the United States on November 5.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Djokovic and Fritz have met four times in an ATP event with the Serbian emerging on top each time. Earlier this year, Djokovic beat Fritz at ATP Masters 1000 in Rome, Italy, and also in the Australian Open. The duo locked horns against each other twice in 2019 with Djokovic winning both clashes. Djokovic will enter tonight's game as the favourite, given his past successful record against Fritz. However, the Serb will try and forget the past and concentrate fully on the game as he was recently knocked out of the doubles race in the Paris Masters 2021.

In the Paris Masters, Djokovic holds almost every record in the singles category. He is not just the player with most event titles but is also the only individual to win it three times in a row. Djokovic is also the only player in the tournament's history to successfully defend his title in Paris. The 20-time Grand Slam champion first won the Paris Masters title in 2009 and then went to win it three times in a row in 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively. Djokovic won his last title in 2019 after he beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Image: ATP Tour website