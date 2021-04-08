Novak Djokovic Takes Dig At Lewis Hamilton's Childhood 'Tennis' Pic, Leaves Fans In Splits

Novak Djokovic and Lewis Hamilton are two of the greatest players in their respective sports and also admirers of each other. The two also collaborated as executive producers for the 2018 documentary, The Game Changers. However, this time Djokovic took a dig at the seven-time Driver's Champion for his childhood 'tennis' photo.

Novak Djokovic takes a dig at Lewis Hamilton childhood 'tennis' photo

Lewis Hamilton recently posted a childhood photo on his Instagram handle in which his t-shirt had the image of a tennis racket with 'tennis' written on the side. Looking at the image, Novak Djokovic was grateful that the F1 driver did not choose tennis as his sport. Djokovic's reply to Hamilton post, "I love the t shirt you got on your photo as a boy ðŸ˜‰ðŸŽ¾ðŸ‘ By the way, good that you chose car racing instead of tennis.. otherwise, we all would be in trouble ðŸ˜ƒ." Djokovic's hilarious comment may have just proved why he is referred to as the 'Joker' of Tennis.

Considering Hamilton's recent success and his competitive nature in the sport, it is no surprise that he would scare anyone who faces him in F1. Hence, Djokovic's comment speaks volumes of Hamilton's prowess in his sport. Lewis Hamilton F1 wins increased to 96 this year after he won the Bahrain Grand Prix a few weeks ago. Last year on the course of his seventh F1 Driver's Championship, Hamilton broke Michael Schumacher's previous record of 91 F1 wins and equalled his tally of F1 Driver's Championships.

Lewis Hamilton vegan diet thanks to Novak Djokovic diet

In 2018, Hamilton and Djokovic were executive producers for the 2018 documentary, The Game Changers. The documentary promotes the benefits of a plant-based diet for improved athletic performance. When Lewis Hamilton spoke to Esquire for going vegan, he thanked Djokovic as one of the people to inspire him to change his eating habits. "Just look at Djokovic, that little bit extra that’s there, that people are reluctant to look in to,” said the British F1 driver.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slams: Novak Djokovic diet a result in better performance on the court

Novak Djokovic has cited his switch to a plant-based diet as the reason for better performances on the tennis court. "I do eat plant-based. I think that’s one of the reasons why I recover well. I don’t have allergies that I used to have any more," said the current ATP world number one. This year Novak Djokovic Grand Slams increased to 18 after he beat Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. Looking at the successes of both Lewis Hamilton and Novak Djokovic after shifting to a vegan diet may just prompt several other sports stars to shift to a plant-based diet as well.