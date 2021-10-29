Novak Djokovic Teams Up With Daniil Medvedev To Prepare For Paris Masters; See Pics

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is all set to play in the Paris Masters event that is scheduled to take place in November. Djokovic is currently preparing for the high-octane action in France and has found a perfect practice partner is none other than Daniil Medvedev, against whom he had lost the 2021 US Open last month. Both the world No. 1 and world No. 2 ranked players teamed up to practice with one another at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Nice. The Russian turned to social media to share a picture with Djokovic after their intense practice session.

Mouratoglou Tennis Academy's official Twitter handle, which also shared a photograph, shows the two men were joined by Didier Deschamps, who is the current manager of the France national football team. The 1998 World Cup-winning player was seen posing with the two superstars of world tennis.

‘Only legends will understand’ 😉



21 Grand Slams 🎾 and 2 World Cups ⚽️ combined…@DjokerNole x Didier Deschamps x @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/OHu4wcGGRI — Mouratoglou Tennis Academy (@MouratoglouAcad) October 28, 2021

Paris Masters

As far as the Paris Masters is concerned, Djokovic holds almost every record in the singles category. He is not just the player with most event titles but is also the only individual to win it three times in a row. Djokovic is also the only player in the tournament's history to successfully defend his title in Paris. The 20-time Grand Slam champion first won the Paris Masters title in 2009 and then went to win it three times in a row in 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively. Djokovic won his last title in 2019 after he beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Daniil Medvedev is the current defending champion at Paris Masters. Medvedev won the title in 2020 after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev. Medvedev is ranked second in the ATP rankings, where he is 1,800 ranking points behind Djokovic on 9,630. Both players are top seeds to win the Paris Masters and hence should they meet at the tournament, it will be only in the finals. The latest edition of the indoor tournament is slated to begin on November 1.

Image: DaniilMedwed/Twitter