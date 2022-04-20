Novak Djokovic To Face Rafael Nadal In Lead-up To French Open? Here's How It Could Happen

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had a different 2022 season so far. Nadal won the Australian Open title, making him the first player to win 21 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic on the other hand was deported from Australia due to non-vaccination.

After the Australian Open, Nadal was on a 20-match winning streak, which came to an end when he was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final. Novak Djokovic meanwhile played his first tournament of the year in Dubai and since then, COVID rules have restricted his participation. However, both Nadal and Djokovic are likely to face each other soon for the first time this season.

Djokovic vs Nadal: Will both players face each other in lead up to French Open?

Rafael Nadal is recovering from the injury he suffered during the Indian Wells tournament and the Spaniard has already started to practice on the court as well. Novak Djokovic on the other hand is playing in just his third tournament of 2022 this week in his home event in Serbia. Accoridng to a report published by Express.co.uk, both Nadal and Djokovic are likely to face each other twice before they play the French Open tournament.

As per the report Novak Djokovic is slated to play two more events in preparation for Roland Garros which could see him face off against Rafael Nadal twice. The report states that Nadal is expected to return from the injury in time to play in the Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome at the start of next month. Novak Djokovic has also confirmed that he will also be planning to attend both events in preparation for Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal gives update on French Open participation

Following the loss at Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal missed out on the tournaments in Miami, and also withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open due to the injury. The Spaniard suffered a stress crack in one of his ribs, leading to his withdrawal from certain tournaments.

However, the former World No. 1 recently took to social media and provided an update on his recovery and return from injury by posting a picture. In the picture posted on his social media account, Nadal can be seen practising, with the caption announcing that his return is not far away. He wrote, "Today after four weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first soft training,"