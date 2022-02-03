The talks revolving around Novak Djokovic taking the COVID vaccine is likely to be put to rest with reports emerging that World No 1 will be taking the vaccination very soon. Novak Djokovic's vaccine status has been the talking point right from the start of the year and it was the main reason behind him being unable to defend the Australian Open crown which was won by Rafael Nadal recently. With Nadal winning the Australian Open he now holds the lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated after Rafael Nadal's Australian Open win

As per the report by MARCA Novak Djokovic biographer, Daniel Muksch while speaking to Heute revealed the main reason behind Serbian's vaccination decision. He said,

"From what I have heard from those around him, I think he is getting vaccinated. Perhaps the Australian final has contributed. It may be that Nadal's 21 Grand Slams is driving him to do so."

Earlier AP had reported that France has also tightened its stance over-vaccination which could have forced Djokovic to miss the Roland Garros event. As per the report from February 15 onwards, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the current six-month window in order to enter sports venues in France. The French law is central to the government's plan for tackling the virus and aims to bar unvaccinated individuals from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places. The top-ranked Djokovic is the defending champion in Paris.

When will Novak Djokovic return to court?

Since Serbia's loss to Croatia in the semi-final of the Davis Cup in December last year. Novak Djokovic has not played competitive tennis. The Australian Open was his first tournament of the new year, however after his visa was revoked due to a vaccination issue he had to be deported from the country.

The Serbian however is soon likely to take the court after his name was entered in the list for the Dubai Open, which will take place from February 21. Novak Djokovic's top spot is also under threat following Daniil Medvedev's impressive run-up to the final of the Australian Open. I the news about the Novak Djokovic vaccine is true then he could still keep his rankings intact by playing in the first two Masters 1,000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. Medvedev is 890 points behind Djokovic and is set to play at the Rotterdam Open on February 7, where the champion will earn 500 points.