Novak Djokovic To Play Australian Open, No Place For Serena Williams In Women's List

Despite Novak Djokovic vaccine status yet to be revealed, Australian Open organisers have added the World No 1 to the entry list of players taking part in the upcoming Australian Open 2022. However, the biggest name to be missing from the Australian Open entry list is in the women's draw with Serena Williams being left out.

Novak Djokovic named in Australian Open entry list

For players to take part in the Australian Open 2022 vaccination has been made mandatory but Novak Djokovic has been silent over his vaccination status putting his participation in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in serious doubt. However, the release from Australian Open organisers read,

Defending champion Djokovic will play for an incredible 10th Australian Open trophy — and a men’s record 21st major singles title and will be the favourite in a draw which showcases 49 of the world’s top 50 including world No.2 Daniil Medvedev, who beat top-ranked Djokovic in this year’s US Open final.

Novak Djokovic major nemesis Rafael Nadal, who is tied with the Serbian on 20 career major singles titles, will compete for the first time since August. However, the notable absentee on the men’s side is 16th-ranked Roger Federer, who continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Women players at Australian Open

Has Serena Williams played her last Australian Open? the big question arises after the seven-time Australian Open champion was not listed in the participating player's list. Serena Williams the last match in Melbourne was a semifinal in 2021 when she lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4. Also withdrawing is 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. The young Canadian star is taking a break from the tour, before targeting a comeback later in 2022. Barty, who will attempt to become the first local player to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years, leads a women’s field featuring all of the world’s top 40.

Image: AP