Novak Djokovic To Utilise Latest Endorsement For Unique Purpose; Full Story Disclosed

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic returned to the court last week and suffered a shocking defeat to world number 26, Daniel Evans, at the Monte-Carlo Masters. A few days later, the Serbian ace became a brand ambassador of Raiffeisen Bank International. Here is how Novak Djokovic chose to utilise his latest brand endorsement.

Novak Djokovic investments: Serbian ace reveals details of his tennis academy

Novak Djokovic, who is an icon for several aspiring players, has decided to use his latest investment to promote the growth of young talent. Similarly to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic has his own tennis academy back home where he gives opportunities to young players who struggle to finance themselves. Novak Djokovic uploaded a post on his official Instagram handle to reveal his latest partnership.

Djokovic captioned the post, "I am very honored to become a brand ambassador for Raiffeisen Bank International and partner with them on a very important project for me – my academy in Belgrade @novak.tennis.center. They will help me to support young tennis players in their efforts to become champions both on and off the court. Having a strong team along my side has made a huge difference for my career. Therefore, I wish to offer such environment to the future generation of players in my academy. Raiffeisen is an important partner in this effort and together we will work towards helping tennis grow. ðŸ˜ƒðŸŽ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼

Novak Djokovic investments in his tennis academy are a significant sign that the world number one has a strong interest in the development of young talent and wants them to succeed in the future. One can find all the details of Novak Djokovic tennis academy at novaktenniscenter.com. The site contains details about the coaching staff and the various programs offered at the Novak Djokovic tennis academy.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be a staggering $220 million. Novak Djokovic prize money and endorsements are estimated at a whopping $147,751,252 according to the official ATP website and other reports. The world number one is also known to have extremely lucrative sponsorship deals with brands such as Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others. Moreover, Novak Djokovic prize money from the Australian Open alone was a massive $2.75 million.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)