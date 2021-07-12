Novak Djokovic Unsure Of Competing At Tokyo Olympics As Golden Slam Remains At Stake

Novak Djokovic etched his name in history books by getting the better of Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final to retain his title for a third successive time and win the prestigious tournament for the sixth time. But more importantly, he equalled his fierce rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the modern-day terrific trio of tennis now have 20 career Grand Slam titles each.

Novak Djokovic has been on a roll this year by winning all three Grand Slams. However, he still isn't sure about competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 despite having a dream opportunity to complete a 'Golden Slam'. Here's why.

Novak Djokovic on his availability in Tokyo Olympics 2020

The lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo means Djokovic remains on the fence about traveling to Japan. “I’ll have to think about it,” Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon on Sunday.

“My plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days", he added.

Novak Djokovic wins a third consecutive Wimbledon title

Coming back to the contest, Novak Djokovic’s stunning Grand Slam run continued as he beat the 25-year-old Berrettini, who had become the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final. Having won his sixth Wimbledon championship, last three coming back-to-back, he now holds a tie for the men’s record.

Although 'Djoker' lost his temper briefly, he quickly tracked back and urged the crowd to cheer louder. With his sight firmly set on victory, Djokovic fired up and found the best of his form to win the game, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

After a backhand error by Berrettini that made Djokovic champion, the Serbian fell flat on his back as the crowd cheered and applauded him.

It was Berrettini's first appearing the big event's final, while Djokovic's 30. Having also won the French Open and the Australia Open titles in 2021, Djokovic just needs to win the US Opens to achieve the Golden Slam. If Djokovic wins the Golden slam, he will become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to achieve this feat.

He would also be keeping the Olympics gold in mind. No man has even won the Golden Slam and Olympic gold in the same year.

Novak Djokovic in Olympics Games

Djokovic finished as the bronze medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and despite making the semis in the following edition in London (2012), he went back empty-handed after losing the Bronze Medal match to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

At Rio Olympics 2016, hot favorite Novak Djokovic yet again went down to Juan Martin del Potro 6-7, 6-7 in straight sets, which sent him crashing out of the tournament after the first round itself. Surprisingly, Juan Martin del Potro was returning to the court after sustaining a wrist injury.

(With AP Inputs)

