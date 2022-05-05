Novak Djokovic Vs Andy Murray Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Open In India, UK & USA?

Tennis fans are up for a treat on Thursday, as the world no. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic goes against foe-cum-friend Andy Murray in the round of 16 match of the Madrid Open 2022. The winner of the match will go on to secure a quarter-final slot and forge a new step toward recovery. The Madrid Open is only the fourth tournament of 2022, in which Djokovic is playing after he was deported from Australia because of his vaccination status ahead of the season-opening Australian Open 2022.

On the other hand, Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is also on his way to a recovery to the top in the rankings, looking to win three matches in a row since January. Interestingly, this will be the first time in five years that Djokovic and Murray will face each other on the court. In the last head-to-head clash for both players, the Serb won the Doha final in 2017 by defeating the Brit. It is pertinent to mention that Murray was the No. 1 ranked player in 2017, but his hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 occluded his ranking.

While Murray returned to the ATP top 100 in February, Djokovic also lost his no. 1 status to Daniil Medvedev, before regaining his rank. Speaking about the Madrid Open campaign so far, after entering as a wildcard, Murray defeated Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 before defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32. On the other hand, the 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic reached the Round of 16 after defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray, Madrid Open match in India, UK & US?

Tennis fans in India can enjoy the Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray, Madrid Open 2022 match by tuning in to the live streaming on Voot. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Tennis fans in the US can watch the match on the Tennis Channel, while Amazon Prime Video will stream the match in the UK.

The match will begin at 3 AM on Thursday in the US, while it begins at 11:00 AM on Thursday and 12 PM, local time. Meanwhile, the match will be played at the Manolo Santana Stadium on Thursday.

(Image: AP)