Novak Djokovic Vs Aslan Karatsev Live Stream: How To Watch Italian Open In India, UK & US?

The world no. 1 ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is up against Aslan Karatsev in the Italian Open 2022, Round of 32 match at the Foro Italico sports complex in Rome. The 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is coming off a semi-final loss to teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Masters last week and will be looking to win his first title of the 2022 season. On the other hand, the Russia tennis player Karatsev is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9) win against Lloyd Harris in the Round of 64 stage on May 8.

Having said that, Djokovic currently looks to revive his season which started with the deportation saga in Australia, days ahead of the season-opening Australian Open 2022. In the absence of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal picked up his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title by winning against the US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final in January. However, if Djokovic manages to win three matches Foro Italico this week, he could set up a potential semi-final match with the 10-time champion Rafael Nadal.

What has been said?

Nadal is also coming off a loss against Alcaraz in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open. Before starting his campaign at Rome, Djokovic spoke to ATP Tennis TV and shed his feelings about the loss at Madrid. "It was a step forward in the right direction. I raised the level and quality of my tennis in Madrid compared to the Belgrade tournament and Monte Carlo, of course. Physically I didn't feel my best up to Madrid,” Djokovic said.

At the same time, Djokovic also admitted that his encounter with Nadal has been always special. “It is always special. It always is. We've played so many years and so many matchups on this surface than any other surface," he added. Having said that, here are the live streaming details about the Italian Open game.

Italian Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev: Live Streaming Details

Tennis fans in India can enjoy the Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray, Madrid Open 2022 match by tuning in to the live streaming on Voot. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday. Tennis fans in the US can watch the match on the Tennis Channel, while Amazon Prime Video will stream the match in the UK. The match will begin at 5 AM on Tuesday in the US, while it begins at 1 PM in UK on Tuesday.

Image: AP