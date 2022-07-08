Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie: How Have The Wimbledon 2022 Semifinalists Fared In Past?

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face British tennis player Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon Championships 2022 on Friday. Djokovic heads into the penultimate match of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year after picking a thrilling victory over Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final match on Tuesday. After being down by two sets at the beginning of the game, Djokovic won the final three sets and stormed his way into the final.

The Serbian defeated Sinner by the scores of 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, and 6-2. On the other hand, the British player Norrie made his way into the semi-final clash after picking up an impressive win over David Goffin in the quarter-final match. He lost two out of the first three sets and then made a strong comeback to win the match nu 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, and 7-5.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: How have the players fared in the past?

Meanwhile, this will be Djokovic and Norrie’s second encounter inside the court, against each other. The pair previously clashed at the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy in 2021, where Djokovic won the match in two straight sets with the scores of 6-2, 6-1. The 26-year-old Norrie, who is currently ranked as the World no. 12, has a chance to script history by defeating World no. 3 on Friday, as he makes his debut in a Grand Slam semifinal.

A look at Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie's Wimbledon 2022 campaign so far-

This will be the 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance for the six-time winner and the defending champion Djokovic. He started his Wimbledon 2022 campaign by picking up a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, and 6-4 win against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo in the first round, before taking down Thanasi Kokkinakis in three straight sets (6-1, 6-4, 6-2) in the second. Djokovic then triumphed against Miomir Kecmanovic in a similar fashion with the scores of 6-0, 6-3, and 6-4 in the third round match, and went to defeat Tim van Rijthoven by 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2, to qualify for the quarter-final.

In the meantime, Norrie started off his Wimbledon 2022 campaign by defeating Pablo Andujar by 6-0, 7-6 (7), and 6-3 in the first round. He defeated Jaume Munar in a five-set match and Steve Johnson in three straight sets in the next two games to reach the Round of 16. The British player then defeated Tommy Paul by 6-4, 7-5, and 6-4 to qualify for the quarter-final.

(Image: @wimbledon/Instagram/@Wimbledon/Twitter)