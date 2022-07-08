With 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon 2022 due to an abdominal injury, Novak Djokovic has an outstanding chance to go all the way and lift the title. However, the Serbian will have to win two matches to do so, beginning with an interesting semi-final clash against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

If the 35-year-old were to defeat Norrie, he would face Nick Kyrgios in the final, as the Australian got a walkover. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting semi-final contest featuring one of the best players in the world, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie live streaming details.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Until next time, Rafa ​👋​



Wishing you a speedy recovery.#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

Where to watch live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

At what time is the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie semi-final Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 semi-final match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 7:15 PM IST on Friday, July 8.

Nick Kyrgios sends his well wishes to Rafael Nadal 🤝#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AKj1CTcT07 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie match will begin no earlier than 2:45 PM BST on Friday, July 8.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie live in US

US fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to ESPN or the Tennis Channel. The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie match will begin no earlier than 9:45 AM ET on Friday, July 8.

Image: Instagram@Wimbledon, AP