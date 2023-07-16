Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon 2023 Final

Quick links:
Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final (Image: Twitter/@Wimbledon)
Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic will bid for a record eighth title when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. It hasn't been an easy task for both the players and the onus will especially be on Alcaraz to end Djokovic's superior reign. The Serbian is yet to lose a match on the Centre Court since 2013 and dominated Jannik Sinner in the last match on his way to the final. Alcaraz is in his first Wimbledon final and it will be a huge task for him to resist Djokovic's Wimbledon legacy.
Today, we crown the 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cBljKOKxkc— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
Also Read: Why were Novak Djokovic's points deducted during the Wimbledon men's singles semifinal?
Also Read: Alcaraz vs Djokovic Head-to-Head: How have the Wimbledon 2023 finalists fared in the past?