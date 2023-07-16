Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon 2023 Final

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic will bid for a record eighth title when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. It hasn't been an easy task for both the players and the onus will especially be on Alcaraz to end Djokovic's superior reign. The Serbian is yet to lose a match on the Centre Court since 2013 and dominated Jannik Sinner in the last match on his way to the final. Alcaraz is in his first Wimbledon final and it will be a huge task for him to resist Djokovic's Wimbledon legacy.

3 things you need to know

Alcaraz could lift his second Grand Slam title after US Open

Djokovic is on a 35-match winning spree at the Wimbledon

The Serbian has 23 Grand Slams titles already in his kitty.

Wimbledon final TV channel and live streaming details

When is the Men's final of Wimbledon 2023?

The Wimbledon Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take place at the Centre Court at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday

Where to watch Wimbledon Men's final in India?

The Wimbledon Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be shown live on Star Sports Network. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday

How to watch the Wimbledon Men's final live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Wimbledon Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST

How to watch the Wimbledon Men's final live streaming in the UK?

People in the United Kingdom can watch the Wimbledon Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz live on BBC since the broadcaster holds exclusive rights to the competition. The live streaming will be accessible on BBC iplayer. The game will begin on Sunday at 2:00 PM BST

