Novak Djokovic Vs F. Krajinović: Rome Masters 2020 Round Of 16 Where To Watch In India

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 29 Filip Krajinovic in the third round of Rome Masters 2020. The two Serbians are set to fight it out on the Center Court at Rome on September 18 at 6:25 pm IST. Here is a preview of Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović at Rome Masters 2020 and the Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović live streaming details for India.

Rome Masters live: Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović preview

Novak Djokovic has bounced back well from his disappointing run at the US Open, where he was disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball. Before his default, Djovokic was enjoying an unbeaten run in 2020. Like Djokovic confirmed at a press conference before Rome Masters 2020, and as his performance has confirmed, the default has not had a negative impact on his playing. After receiving a first-round bye, Djokovic breezed past Italy's Salvatore Caruso in round two.

The top seed is chasing his fifth Rome Masters title. If he goes all the way, it will also be his 10th finals appearance at the Rome ATP 1000 Masters event. If there are no major upsets, he will, in all probability meet arch-rival and King of Clay Rafael Nadal at the final of the Rome Masters 2020.

The unseeded Filip Krajinović is coming into the third round with two straight-set wins over 16th seed Felix Auger Aliassime, and Marco Cecchinato. He also reached the third round at the US Open where he was defeated by David Goffin and went all the way to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters where he lost to Milos Raonic. His best performance this year came at the Open Sud de France where he reached the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović head to head

Surprisingly, the Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović head to head stats stand 1-0 in favour of Krajinović. The two have only played once in a quarter-final in Belgrade in 2010, where Novak Djokovic retired halfway through the match after being down 6-4. Interestingly, the match was on an outdoor clay surface similar to that in Rome.

Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović live streaming in India

Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović at Rome Masters 2020 can be watched live on Sony Six. Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app or website. Novak Djokovic vs F. Krajinović live scores can be followed on the official page of Rome Masters 2020.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter & Internazionali BNL d'Italia Twitter