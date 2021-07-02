Novak Djokovic Vs Kudla Wimbledon 2021 Live Stream, H2h, Prediction And Weather Forecast

World no one Novak Djokovic is set to face Denis Kudla in the third round of the Wimbledon 2021. The Serbian tennis player will lock horns against Kudla after emerging victorious in Melbourne and Paris this year. Meanwhile, Kudla has defeated Davidovich Fokina and Seppi. As for his Wimbledon performance, Kudla is best known for his round 4 matches in 2015. On the other hand, Djokovic is eyeing to join the ranks of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as he is counting days to reach the final of Wimbledon 2021 and equal 20th Grand Slam record.

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Live Stream

In India, the LIVE broadcast of Wimbledon 2021 will be covered by Star Sports India. Therefore, fans and tennis enthusiasts can watch the game on Star Sports Select 1 HD. In addition, it can also be watched on OTT-platform Hotstar. In the UK, it can be watched on BBC One, BBC Two and its Red Button service. As for the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN and The Tennis Channel.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Head to head

Earlier, the two have faced each other in 2019 twice. Djokovic won in both matches. He had faced Kudla at the US Open and Wimbledon winning in straight sets. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at Flushing Meadows followed by a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla prediction

Considering his stellar performance in 2021, Djokovic is the current favourite among fans. During their previous two matches, Kudla has not posed as a threat for the world number one. However, he is looking forward to improving his defence after the Serb's masterful run. The duo is set to lock horns for the second time at Wimbledon. However, Kudla still comes as a challenger following his efforts to reach the finals and quarterfinals of the two Challengers in Nottingham before the Championships.

Prediction: Djokovic in straight sets

Weather prediction for Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla

So far, the chances of rainfall are less than one per cent, thereby elating tennis fans. The weather forecast also states that temperature will vary from 17 to 19 degrees Celsius while the wind is at 5 km/h.