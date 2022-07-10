Novak Djokovic Vs Nick Kyrgios Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon Final Online & On TV

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic is all set to clash against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon Championships 2022 men’s singles final on Sunday in a bid to win his 21st Grand Slam title. The 35-year-old World No. 3 is currently tied with Swiss legend Roger Federer in the list of players to win the most Grand Slam titles with 20 each in their bag. At the same time, Djokovic is the defending champion of Wimbledon 2022 and also eyes his seventh Wimbledon title.

On the other hand, World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios is the lowest-ranked and first unseeded player who will make the Wimbledon final appearance, after No. 48 Mark Philippoussis’ feat in 2003. The Australian stands the chance of picking up his maiden Grand Slam title and becoming the first Aussie male Grand Slam champion since Leyton Hewitt in 2002. While the match gets underway on Sunday evening, here are the live streaming details, date, time, and more about the Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final.

How to watch the live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 final match?

Tennis fans in India can watch Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports India. Star Sports Select will telecast the match live on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 final match?

Tennis fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 final match by tuning in to the Disney + Hotstar mobile application or website.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 final begin?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 10.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 final: Head-to-head stats

Matches Played- 2

Most wins- Novak Djokovic (2)

Last encounter- Acapulco quarter-final in 2017, where Djokovic won 7-6 (9), 7-5

A look at top seed Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2022 campaign so far

No. 1 seed Djokovic started his Wimbledon 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo in the first round, before defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis by 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the next. The Serbian then defeated Muomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 and Timvan Rijthoven in the next two rounds to qualify for the quarter-finals. He proceeded with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final and Cameron Norrie by 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4 in the semis to fix his final berth.

(Image: AP/@atptour/Instagram)