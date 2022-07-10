Novak Djokovic Vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon Final: Head-to-head Stats, Key Milestones & More

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is up against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon Championships 2022 men’s singles final on Sunday. The Serb heads into his first Grand Slam final appearance of the year, eyeing his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, while Kyrgios is eyeing a maiden title. Djokovic heads into the game on the back of a thumping victory over Cameron Norrie in the four-set semi-final on Friday.

Djokovic initially went down 2-6 at the penultimate stage of Wimbledon 2022, however, made a stellar 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 comeback to reach the finals. On the other hand, Kyrgios advanced into the finals after 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal pulled out of the semis due to a horrific injury. Meanwhile, this will be the third encounter between World No. 3 Djokovic and No. 40 Kyrgios in their careers.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Head-to-head stats

Both players last met during the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells in 2017, where Djokovic emerged victorious by 6-4, 7-6 (3). In their first encounter, the Serb had earned a 7-6 (9), 7-5 win in the quarterfinal at Acapulco in 2017. Having said that, here’s a look at the key milestones both players are approaching ahead of the game.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Key Milestones and more

It is pertinent to note that this will be the 32nd Grand Slam final appearance for Novak Djokovic, which will make him the player with the most number of Grand Slam final appearances in the Open Era, surpassing Roger Federer.

If Djokovic manages to win the match, he will better his win-loss record in the Slam finals to 21-11, going ahead of Federer’s 20-11. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal leads the record books with a 22-8 record.

Defending champion Djokovic is currently on a 27-match winning streak in Wimbledon since 2017. This is the fourth-best winning streak by any player in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg (41), Federer (40), and Pete Sampras (31).

Djokovic is due to make his 8th Wimbledon final appearance, which is the 2nd most after Federer’s tally of 12.

Nick Kyrgios is the lowest-ranked and also the first unseeded player to reach the Wimbledon final since No. 48 Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

Djokovic will pick up his seventh Wimbledon title if he wins the match against Kyrgios.

A win will make Kyrgios the first Australian male Grand Slam champion since Leyton Hewitt won Wimbledon in 2002.

(Image: AP)