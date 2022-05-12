Novak Djokovic Vs Stan Wawrinka Live Stream: How To Watch Italian Open In India, UK & USA?

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is up against Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 16 stage match of the Italian Open 2022. Wawrinka started his campaign on Monday by earning a 3–6, 7-5, 6-2 win against Reily Opelka in the Round of 64 match, before defeating Laslo Dere in three sets during the Round of 32 match. On the other hand, The world no. 1, Djokovic heads into the game after defeating Aslan Karatsev, 6-3,6-2 in the Round of 32 match.

The Serbian superstar has played limited among of tennis this season due to the Covid-19 vaccination protocols as he missed out on the season-opening major Australian Open 2022, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Miami Masters. At the same time, Wawrinka made his return to tour during the Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost to Alexander Bublik in the first round. It is pertinent to mention that the winner of the Djokovic vs Wawrinka match on Thursday will face either Marcos Giron or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka: Head to head stats

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Wawrinka have clashed in 26 games previously and with Djokovic winning on 19 occasions. Djokovic and Wawrinka last played against each other in the US Open 2019, where the Serbian was forced to retire early due to an injury after losing the first two sets. In the meeting prior to that, the Swiss defeated Djokovic in the US Open 2016 final. Playing in Rome, both players have clashed on two previous occasions.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka: Live Streaming Details

Tennis fans in India can enjoy the Italian Open 2022, Round of 16 match by tuning in to the live streaming on Voot. The match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel and will begin at 7:10 PM IST on Thursday. Tennis fans in the US can watch the match on the Tennis Channel, while Amazon Prime Video will stream the match in the UK. The match will begin at 6:40 AM on Thursday in the US, while it begins at 2:40 PM in the UK on Thursday.

(Image: @atptour/Instagram)