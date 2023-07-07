Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka live streaming: How to watch Wimbledon in India, UK and US

Wimbledon has already seen a lot of good matches since the tournament started on 3rd July. Novak Djokovic will bid for his 8th Wimbledon title, but the Serbian will not have an easy way around this time. He will take on Stanislas Wawrinka in a third-round match on the Centre Court.

3 things you need to know

Both players have faced each other in 26 previous meetings

Wawrinka only has six victories against Djokovic so far

Wawrinka has had his fair share of injury struggles in recent times

"Don't tell me the score" 😅@stanwawrinka is happy and excited by the challenge to face Novak Djokovic on grass for the first time 🌱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V3NZeCYRpD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

Djokovic will be the favourite to lay his hand on the trophy, but 38-year-old Wawrinka has ample resources to inflict an unlikely defeat on the seven-time champion.

Wimbledon TV Channel and Live Streaming details

Where is the Wimbledon being held?

The Wimbledon is being held at the All England Club in London

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stanislas Wawrinka Wimbledon match in India?

The Wimbledon match between Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka can be watched live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match is expected to start on Friday at 9:55 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stanislas Wawrinka Wimbledon match in India?

The Wimbledon match between Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The match is expected to start on Friday at 9:55 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stanislas Wawrinka Wimbledon match in UK?

People in the UK can watch the match live on BBC as it has exclusive rights to the tournament. The live streaming will be available on the BBC iplayer. The match will start on Friday at 5:25 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stanislas Wawrinka Wimbledon match in USA?

ESPN will broadcast the match between Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka in the USA. ESPN+ will live stream the match. The match will start on Friday at 12:25 PM EST.