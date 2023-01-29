Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Several Records On The Line In Australian Open Final

The all-important Australian Open 2023 men's singles final is set to take place in Melbourne Park on Sunday. Serbian great Novak Djokovic will take on Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ultimate match of the first Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic beat unseeded Tommy Paul in straight sets in the first semi-final, while Tsitsipas registered a four-set victory over Karen Khachanov in the other semi-final on Friday. This is the second time Djokovic and Tsitsipas will meet in a Grand Slam final after locking horns against each other in the 2021 French Open final where the former emerged victorious by 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, there are several records that could be broken in the men's singles final of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday when Djokovic takes on Tsitsipas.

List of records on line at Australian Open men's singles final

Djokovic is looking to win his 10th Australian Open title and if he manages to achieve the feat on Sunday, he will become only the third player in the history of the sport to have won a single Major 10 times or more. Rafael Nadal and Margaret Court are the only two players to have achieved the record thus far. While Nadal has won the French Open title 14 times, Court has won the Australian Open 11 times.

Djokovic is looking to win his 22nd Grand Slam title and if he clinches the Australian Open trophy on Sunday, he will equal Rafael Nadal's record for most Grand Slam men's singles title wins in the history of the Open Era.

If Djokovic wins the men's singles final on Sunday, the 35-year-old will become the third oldest player to win the Australian Open title after Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer.

Djokovic is looking to extend his winning streak in Australia to 41 matches. He has not lost a single match in Australia since 2018 when he was beaten by South Korea’s Hyeon Chung.

Tsitsipas will look to become only the sixth different player in history to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. Djokovic has lost only 11 Grand Slam finals in his career to five different players - Roger Federer (1), Rafael Nadal (5), Andy Murray (2), Stan Wawrinka (2), and Daniil Medvedev.

The winner of the Australian Open men's singles final will become the World No. 1 ranked ATP player. This is the second consecutive Grand Slam men's singles final after 2022 US Open where the winner is guaranteed to become the World No. 1.

Image: AP