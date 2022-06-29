Novak Djokovic opened his defence of the Wimbledon title with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea at the All England Club. It wasn't a flawless performance from the No.1 seed as there were a lot of unforced errors on his part. Djokovic is looking to catch up with Rafael Nadal in the race for the most Grand Slam titles after loosing to the Spaniard at Roland Garros. Djokovic even admitted that he wasn't at his best in the first round matc against Kwon. He will now face Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in second round.

Before the Wimbledon 2022 second round match, let's have a look at all the details regarding Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis game at the centre court:-

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Wimbledon 2022 match on TV?

Tennis fans in India who want to catch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Wimbledon 2022 match can tune in to Star Sports India.

Where to watch live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Wimbledon 2022 match?

Tennis fans in India who want to enjoy the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live streaming can catch the action on Disney+Hotstar app.

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis second round Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis, Wimbledon 2022, first-round match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST on Wednesday, June 29.

Wimbledon 2022: This could be Novak Djokovic's last Grand Slam in 2022

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, had not played since losing to rival Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals and it seemed to show. Kwon’s piercing, flat groundstrokes and soft drop shots were effective for stretches.

“I did not start, or did not play, at my best,” said Djokovic, whose 20 Grand Slam trophies are tied with Roger Federer for the second-most in men’s tennis history behind Nadal’s 22. “But I think when I needed to find the right shots, I did. I think (my) serve got me out of trouble in some decisive moments. I know I can do better.”

Keep in mind, too, that this might very well be Djokovic’s last major event of this season — and for 11 more months, until the 2023 French Open.

As things stand, he will not be allowed into the United States as a foreigner who hasn’t gotten his COVID-19 shots and must miss the U.S. Open, which begins in August. He also could end up sitting out a second consecutive Australian Open because he is unvaccinated — a status he said Saturday he would not consider changing.

After Monday’s match, Djokovic said he’s not thinking ahead to New York at the moment but added: “I’m hoping some things can change and that I’ll be able to go and compete. I would want to.”

(with AP inputs)