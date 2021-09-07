Novak Djokovic Wins 79th US Open Game, Joins Roger Federer And Andre Agassi In Elite List

Novak Djokovic kept his chances alive of winning the US Open 2021 title by securing a fourth-round victory against Jenson Brooksby in four sets. The Serbian despite losing the first set 1-6 scripted a strong comeback to finish the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The World No. 1 will next take on No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini at the quarterfinals.

The victory against Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round saw Novak Djokovic join an elite club of players with the most number of wins in the US Open history. Djokovic with 79 wins is now tied with Andre Agassi and 10 wins away from equalling Roger Federer's record. Jimmy Connors lead the list with 98 wins which he achieved between 1970-1989 and 1991-1992. Winning the US Open 2021 title will also put the 34-year-old Serbian ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 21 Grand Slams.

Nole joins a list of #USOpen legends with his 79th singles win in New York. pic.twitter.com/moD9RuVbPV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2021

US Open Slam: Novak Djokovic three wins away from calendar slam

Victory over Jenson Brooksby saw Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten Head2Head record against Americans at their home Slam to 11-0 and his winning streak against Americans overall to 21. Speaking about Novak Djokovic's calendar slam, the Serbian needs just nine more sets to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam.

In the third round match, Brooksby went out all guns blazing to secure a 3-0 lead against the World No. 1 who struggled to find his range in the first set. The American won the first 6-1 but the Serbian however found his rhythm in the second set and from there on there was no looking back.

Despite Jenson Brooksby taking the lead in the second set, Djokovic bounced back with another break and levelled the match after a 68-minute set. The intensity dropped own after a tough opening two sets, but it was Djokovic who pulled clear by winning the third set in 48 minutes. The fourth set was once again one-way traffic with Djokovic going on to win the set 6-2 to secure his place at the quarterfinal round.