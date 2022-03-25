Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Overturning Ban From Paris Event Amid Indian Wells Withdrawal

Novak Djokovic's decision to stay unvaccinated has left him with no choice but to miss ATP tournaments. The Serbian had missed the Indian Wells tournament as he was unable to travel to the US due to vaccination status. Novak Djokovic had even kept himself in the draw for the Californian Masters before pulling out at the last moment. The Serbian was even threatened with suspension from the Paris Masters tennis tournament due to his antics at the Indian Wells however he overturned the decision to win the appeal over his ban.

Paris Masters 1000: Novak Djokovic overturns ban

Novak Djokovic's vaccine status has only allowed him to play the Dubai tennis tournament where he made an early exit and even lost his top ranking. During his appearance in Dubai, he admitted he would likely miss the current Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami with United States rules requiring all visitors to be fully vaccinated.

Following Djokovic's late withdrawal from BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open, the ATP sent out an email confirming the penalty for pulling out of the main draw of a Masters 1000 event. The image of the letter was shared by noted journalist Ben Rothenburg on his social media handle.

ATP news:



For his late withdrawal from Indian Wells, #1 Novak Djokovic was set to be suspended from Paris-Bercy, where he is defending champ defending 1000 pts.



However, his appeal to the tribunal was successful, per ATP.



Here's a recent email to players explaining procedures: pic.twitter.com/fvs98eOk4e — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 24, 2022

The mail said, "Any player who withdraws from the Main Draw of an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event shall have a ranking penalty assessed and be suspended from a subsequent ATP Tour Masters 1000 event. This event shall be the event where the player earned the highest point total during the previous 12 months". With Novak Djokovic beings the defending champion of the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy, he was all set to receive the suspension however he was able to overturn the decision with the reason behind the successful appeal not revealed.

Novak Djokovic likely to lose his top spot

Novak Djokovic is all set to get his No 1 position back following Daniil Medvedev's early exit from the Indian Wells tournament. The 34-year old had lost his top spot following Russia's fine run until now. Medvedev won the top spot after winning the US Open last year and being RUnners up at the Australian Open this year. However, the Russian is likely to reclaim his top spot if he manages to at least reach the semi-finals in Miami as Djokovic will not be playing the tournament.

