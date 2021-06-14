Novak Djokovic Wins Hearts With Emotional Gesture After French Open Final Win: WATCH

Highlighting just how he has missed his fans while on the tour last year and the difference they make in his play, French Open 2021 final winner Novak Djokovic gave a special tribute to a young fan who had supported him during the match. The World No. 1 has been very outspoken about how much he misses the energy from his fans in the stands and how much he looks forward to them returning. So much so, that while in Australia for an exhibition game, Djokovic initially pulled out citing injury but later came on and said that he could not make himself stay away from his first chance to play in front of people in a long long time.

Novak Djokovic's French Open 2021 final gesture wins hearts

Taking the Novak Djokovic Grand Slams record to 19 titles - just one away from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - the World No. 1 chose to spread the happiness after his game. A moment from last night's match is going viral for its heart-rendering content - this is the moment when the 34-year-old tennis star gave away the racket he used to win his French Open title to a young child sitting in the stands and cheering him on. The pure, unadulterated joy on the boy's face was reason alone for the shot to take over social media, along with the fact that rackets are not a very common memento to give away after big games.

In a post-match press conference, Djokovic revealed that the kid had been a constant support to him throughout the match and had encouraged him when he was down. "I don't know the boy but he was in my ear the entire time. Especially when I was down, he was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics as well. He was like hold your serve, go the backhand, he was coaching me. So I found that very cute and very nice and so I felt like giving the racket to the best person which was him. So it was my gratitude for him," Djokovic said.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas highlights

After defending a breakpoint early in the first set, Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a near-perfect game to get to set point on Djokovic's serve at 5-4. However, with a valiant fightback and two back to back breaks of serve Set 1 went Tsitsipas' way in a tie break. The second set saw Djokovic unsettled right from the start, as he lost his first serve and went on to lose 6-2, shocking fans around the world. With his error count taking a huge dip, Djokovic won the third set 6-3 and got the ball rolling for his eventual 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win. The Djokovic vs Nadal and Djokovic vs Tsitsipas highlights will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.

