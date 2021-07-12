Novak Djokovic Wins Hearts With Kind Gesture Post Record-equalling Wimbledon Finish: Watch

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won the hearts and minds of fans from over the world after he gifted his racquet to a young fan post-Wimbledon win on Sunday. Djokovic can be seen racing towards a little fan in the crowd and handing her his match racquet in a video released by Wimbledon's official Instagram account. The post has garnered more than 2,24,000 likes since being shared 14 hours ago.

The incident occurred after Djokovic completed his post-match speech and before the trophy presentation. The 34-year-old spotted the young fan while he was posing for the camera following his speech. He saw the little girl holding a placard with a full-form for his name Novak, saying "N- Number 1, O- Outstanding, V- Victorious, A- Ambitious, K- Kissable".

Djokovic creates history

On July 11, Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final. With his record-equaling 20th Grand Slam triumph, Djokovic joined legendary tennis players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the chart for most Grand Slam wins.

Djokovic also joined Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Bjorn Borg in becoming the fourth man in the Open era of tennis to win three consecutive Wimbledon singles championships. Djokovic became the first men's player since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season, including the Australian Open and French Open. The match was no short of entertaining and has clinched a series of records for the player.

His opponent, Matteo Berrettini, wasn’t at his best while playing the last round. He wasn’t up for a four-setter and fended off two championship points before yielding. Both their serves remained at the seventh game when Djokovic broke through for a 4-3 lead. He expanded the lead to go 5-3 up and topped Berrettini to close out yet another historic championship with an iconic finish.

(Image Credit: Wimbledon/Insta/AP)

