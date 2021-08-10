Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Western & Southern Open, Says He Needs To Recover

20-time Grand Slam champion and World number one Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from the Western and Southern Open as announced by the ATP 1000 tournament and the player himself. Djokovic explained his withdrawal down to the need for recovery and recuperation after having played at the Australian Open, the Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the Tokyo Olympics without any real-time to rest and recover.

In announcing his withdrawal, Djokovic posted a message on Twitter saying, "Dear fans, I wanted to share with you that I am taking a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo. Sadly, that means I won’t be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I’ll turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!"

Djokovic has previously won the Western and Southern open twice, once back in 2018 when he completed the Career Golden Masters in Cincinnati, and last year he picked up his second which was actually held at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Djokovic's year so far

Djokovic had an excellent first half of this calendar year as he won his ninth Australian Open then he went on to win his second French Open before lifting his 20th career Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon trophy. He was aiming to complete the Golden Slam, winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympics gold in the same year, however, he lost out after missing out on a spot in the final in Toyko having lost to German Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. He also ended up losing the bronze medal match to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic is still however in contention to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam and become the first man since Rod Laver back in 1969, to do so he will need to win the US Open and for now he takes his time to recover for the US Open which is scheduled to start on August 30 and end on September 12.

The Western & Southern Open dates and participants

The Western & Southern Open will be held from August 14 to August 22. The main draw will be released on the evening of Friday, August 13. Qualifying action takes place this weekend, August 14 and 15. The men’s main draw action gets underway on Sunday, August 15, with a full day of men’s and women’s main draw play scheduled for Monday, August 16.

Five former men’s champions remain entered in the Western & Southern Open, including two-time champion Andy Murray (2011, 2008) along with Daniil Medvedev (2019), Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016), and Rafael Nadal (2013). The women’s field will also feature five past champions, including two-time winners Serena Williams (2015, 2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013) as well as Madison Keys (2019), Garbine Muguruza (2017), and Karolina Pliskova (2016).

(Image Credits: @CincyTennis - Twitter)