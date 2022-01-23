Novak Djokovic Won't 'sue' Tennis Australia Over Australian Open Saga, To Return Next Year

Novak Djokovic will not sue Tennis Australia, according to Craig Tiley, the organization's chief executive, following his deportation from the country due to his vaccination status. In an interview with ABC TV, Tiley stated that suggestions that Djokovic may sue the Australian Open are untrue. Tiley answered positively when questioned about Djokovic's participation in next year's event, saying, "He loves Australian Open."

"No. I mean there are going to be lots of reports on different things but we are in a position where we are focused on delivering an event right now and we will continue to deliver a great event," Tiley said when asked about reports of Djokovic planning to sue Tennis Australia. "Obviously, I think he’s got to play out this year, but that will be his intention. At the end of the day, he’s the No 1 player in the world and he loves the Australian Open," Tiley added while responding to a question on Djokovic's participation in next year's event.

Djokovic to sue Australian government?

On Thursday, The Sun reported that Djokovic was contemplating legal action against the Australian government in regards to his detention and subsequent deportation. Djokovic was forced to miss out on the 2022 Australian Open after his visa was cancelled by the Australian government over alleged discrepancies in his travel document. Djokovic had landed in Australia with a medical exemption from the vaccine but was denied entry upon his arrival at the Melbourne airport.

Australian Border Force cited irregularities in Djokovic's visa application to deny him entry. Djokovic challenged the decision in court and got his visa reinstated. However, a couple of days later the Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, cancelled Djokovic's visa for the second time using his ministerial privilege. Djokovic went to the court again but this time, his appeal was dismissed and he was deported from the country. Hawke said the decision to revoke Djokovic's visa was made keeping the public's interests in mind. Djokovic was denied an opportunity to defend his Australian Open crown and surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become a player with the most Grand Slam titles.

Image: AP