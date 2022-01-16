Novak Djokovic’s Deportation Appeal In Australia: Verdict Expected To Be Delivered Today

A court hearing for tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation in Australia ended Sunday and a verdict was expected within hours.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later on Sunday.

The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in play that begins on Monday.

The Australian government cancelled Djokovic's visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.

Image: AP