Novak Djokovic's Father Accuses Australia Of 'holding His Son Captive', Warns Of Protests

Srdjan Djokovic, Novak Djokovic's father, has sent a strong warning to the Australian government after his son was denied entry into the country early on Wednesday morning. Djokovic, who travelled to Australia to compete in the Australian Open, was detained by the country's Border Force at the airport due to apparent visa concerns.

Djokovic's visa has been revoked, and he now stands to be deported. While speaking to the Serbian media back home, Djokovic's father issued a warning to the Australian government.

According to reports, Djokovic's father has called on the Australian government to free his son immediately or face street protests. He further accused the Australian government of holding his son captive for five hours. "This is a fight for the libertarian world and not just for Novak," according to Srdjan.

"I have no idea what’s going on, they’re holding my son captive for five hours. This is a fight for the libertarian world, not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world! If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street, this is a fight for everyone," Djokovic's father was quoted as saying to Serbian media.

A timeline of events

Djokovic is said to have secured a medical exemption that allowed him to travel to Australia unvaccinated in order to compete in the Australian Open. The Victorian state government granted Djokovic the exemption. However, there was a dispute when it was revealed that Djokovic was travelling to Australia with exemption permission in order to attempt a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam championship win, with critics questioning why he was allowed the exemption.

When Djokovic landed in Australia on Wednesday, he was taken to the immigration room by the Australian Border Force and his visa was revoked. Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption. As per reports, Djokovic's lawyers are currently preparing to launch a legal challenge against the visa cancellation orders.

In response to the development, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to social media to blast Djokovic for failing to present adequate documentation to meet the entry requirements of Australia. Morrison had earlier said Djokovic will have to take a flight back home if he fails to provide solid proof of why he deserves to be exempted from taking coronavirus vaccine.

Image: AP