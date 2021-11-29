Novak Djokovic's Father Accuses Australian Open Of 'blackmail' Over COVID-19 Vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan, the 20 time Grand Slam winner is unlikely to play the Australian Open unless there is a change in regulations over the COVID-19 vaccination rules. Currently, tennis players who will be travelling for the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia are expected to be vaccinated meaning that unvaccinated players or players who have not declared their vaccination status will not be allowed to play. Djokovic is one of the several players who has not revealed his status.

Djokovic's father explained that the Serbian wants to travel for the Australian Open but he does not see it happening, at least not under the current rules. "Of course he would want to go with all his heart," Djokovic’s father Srdjan told Serbian channel Prda TV.

"Because he is a sportsman and there are a lot of our people, the (Serbian) diaspora, there who would be delighted to see Novak. But I really don’t know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it’s done that way. I wouldn't do that. And he's my son, so you decide for yourself," Srdjan said.

He added that vaccination is the personal right of each individual and that no one has the right to another person's intimacy. "As far as vaccines and non-vaccines are concerned, it is the personal right of each of us whether we will be vaccinated or not," Srdjan Djokovic told Prda TV. "No one has the right to enter into our intimacy," he added.

Djokovic cannot participate without revealing vaccination status

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate in the forthcoming edition of the coveted tournament if he fails to show COVID-19 vaccination proof upon arrival in Australia.

"It was probably only a little more than 50% of the players at that point that were vaccinated. We’ll get close to 90% and there’s still a bit of time to go before that date at the end of December when everyone arrives. Everyone knows they have to be vaccinated seven days before they arrive in Australia and of course they have the choice of all the different vaccines, with Johnson and Johnson being one of them so they could just get one shot coming in," Tiley said.

