Novak Djokovic's Father Claims 'No Rights To Communicate With Lawyer, Took His Phone Away'

Serbian tennis ace and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was the biggest talking point on Monday, as he won his appeal against the Australian government regarding the cancellation of his visa. Djokovic’s visa was canceled on Thursday by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in the country for the Australian Open 2022. The border officials cited that Novak is still not vaccinated with the COVID vaccine and ordered his deportation from the country. However, his visa was reinstated on Monday as Circuit Court Judge ordered his release from the Melbourne detention hotel within 30 mins of the decision.

Novak Djokovic's phone was snatched from him

Meanwhile, following his win against the Minister for Home Affairs, Novak Djokovic’s family spoke about the ongoing saga during a press conference. Speaking to the reporters, the Serbian tennis star’s father revealed that Novak’s phone was taken away from him and he was not allowed to communicate with his lawyers after he was ordered to leave the country.

“They gave him no right to communicate with his lawyer, his team, his friends, he was alone with them for several hours. They took his phone and I'm not even going to mention what else happened. They contacted his legal team and they prepared a fantastic defense, a defense that those who wanted to deport him could not match”, said Srdan Djokovic as per Mirror.

Dijana Djokovic has her say

At the same time, Novak’s brother Djordje Djokovic and mother Dijana Djokovic also expressed their feelings during the media interaction. Dijana said that they are celebrating the victory of her son, who has always fought for justice. As reported by Mirror, Novak’s mother added, “There has been a spectrum of emotions: sadness, fear, disappointment, there have been moments when he didn't have his phone with him - we had no idea what was happening, whether he was well, whether he was ill, whether everything was alright with him. Those are the things that me as a mother I can't explain. I want to thank everyone in the world who stood up and supported him, that's what gave him the energy to fight inside that hotel”.

Djordje Djokovic thanks Judge Anthony Kelly

Djordje thanked Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly for being thorough and neutral during the court hearing. “I want to thank him in front of the family for leading the process in such a way and showing the whole world the truth, and nothing but the truth,” Djordie said. Meanwhile, Novak also took to his official Twitter handle on Monday evening and let his followers know that he is ready to fight for his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2022.