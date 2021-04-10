Novak Djokovic's Father Claims Roger Federer ATTACKED His Son 15 Years Ago

The controversy between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer does not seem to end as Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, took another jibe at Roger Federer. Srdjan Djokovic claimed that while Federer is one of the greatest 'champions' of tennis, he is not a nice person as he attacked his son 15 years ago. Did Roger Federer attack Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic father cited an incident from the 2006 Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Switzerland, where he claimed that Roger Federer called his son a 'joke.' Federer believed that Djokovic repeatedly asking for the trainer during his match against Stan Wawrinka was uncalled for. Moreover, Novak Djokovic father has now claimed that Federer insulted his son because he feared that Djokovic would eventually dethrone his position at the top of the sport.

Novak Djokovic father said, "15 years ago, he attacked my son while he was still young, aged 18-19; he knew that someone would come who would be better than him. I said then that he was a great champion, the best at that time, but as much as he is a great champion, he is not as good a man."

However, it is important to note that since that incident things have cooled down between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. As per reports, the duo has discussed the issue personally and moved on. But Srdjan Djokovic does not seem to have moved on.

Roger Federer made his much-awaited return to the ATP Tour this year at the Doha Open where he lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals. After the defeat, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he was going to take some time off the tennis court to get back to full fitness. The Swiss Maestro is now expected to make his return at Wimbledon this year.

In spite of being on the sidelines again, Roger Federer's hunger for more trophies has not reduced. The 39-year old has already committed to play at least one tournament in 2022. Federer has committed to play the Noventi Open in Germany, which is a warm-up event for Wimbledon. The Swiss Maestro has won the Halle title 10 times with the most recent being in 2019. With Roger Federer retirement not taking place any time soon, fans can be excited to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion play for at least another year.