Novak Djokovic's Father Not Able To Attend Aus Open Final Due To Russian Flag Controversy

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan Djokovic was absent from the player’s box at the Rod Laver Arena, during the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final on Sunday, January 29. This was the second match at the marquee tournament that saw Srdjan not appearing in the stands after he missed Djokovic’s semi-final win against Tommy Paul. This comes after the 62-year-old was involved in a massive controversy, involving Russian flags.

After Djokovic’s three-set victory over Paul, his father was filmed standing with a group of spectators waving Russian flags. At least one of the flags also sported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s image. Earlier in the second day of the tournament, fans were banned from bringing Russian and Belarusian flags. As reported by The Associated Press, police and Tennis Australia revealed that four people were even kicked out of the tournament, due to flags and threatening the security officials.

After Djokovic’s semifinal win against Paul, the 21-time Grand Slam champion defended his father and said, “We know how devastating that is for the family, for people in any country that is going through the war. That's the first thing I want to say. The second thing I want to say is my father, as he said in the statement, has been going after every single match to meet with my fans at the main square here in Australian Open, to thank them for the support, to be with them, pay them respect, and take photos. The photo that he made, he was passing through”.

"Tennis Australia stands with the call for peace and an end to war"

Meanwhile, as per AP, Tennis Australia also put out a statement saying, “Throughout the event, we’ve spoken with players and their teams about the importance of not engaging in any activity that causes distress or disruption. We will continue to strive for the safety of fans at the event and reiterate our position on banning flags from Belarus and Russia. Tennis Australia stands with the call for peace and an end to war and violent conflict in Ukraine.”

It is pertinent to mention that Novak's younger brother also defended his father by saying that Srdjan had no intention to support any war. Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from several sporting events around the world due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022. While the players from these two countries were not allowed to participate at Wimbledon 2022, they have been allowed to participate at the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open as neutral athletes.