Novak Djokovic's French Open Entry Under Threat As France Passes New Vaccine Pass Law

Novak Djokovic faces the threat of being barred from playing the French Open 2022, following his failed attempt to bid for his 21st Grand Slam title in the Australian Open 2022. France has passed a new vaccine pass law and the sports ministry has said now exemptions will be made for the law. Djokovic is yet to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine and was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the year opening major tournament which began on Monday. Djokovic lost his court battle to have his visa reinstated and was forced to leave the country.

France’s vaccine pass law was approved by the parliament on Sunday and it requires people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and long-distance trains. Media reports on Monday mentioned that the sports ministry said in a statement, every spectator or professional sportsperson will require to have the vaccine pass. As reported by AP, the French sports ministry also said that once the new law is placed, no exemptions will be made until further notice. The comments made by Christophe Castaner and a tweet from the sports minister on Sunday were contrasting to the earlier plans of creating a bubble around the tournament scheduled to be played in May-June 2022.

French Sports Minister's earlier statement on Djokovic

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry's statement is contrasting with the earlier statement by French sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, who said Djokovic will be allowed to play in the French Open after his visa was revoked for the first time on January 6. Speaking to FranceInfo radio, Maracineanu said, “He (Djokovic) would not follow the same organizational arrangements as those who are vaccinated. But he will nonetheless be able to compete (at Roland Garros) because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it”.

Australia’s Immigration Minister revoked Djokovic’s visa for the second time last week and three Federal Court judges unanimously affirmed the minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa on Sunday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s lawyers argued in the court that he should be allowed to stay in the country in order to compete in the Australian Open 2022, citing a medical exemption due to a COVID-19 infection in December but he ended on the losing side.

(Image: AP)