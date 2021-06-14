Novak Djokovic's French Open Win Makes Australian Open Come Up With Witty Response

The epic Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open 2021 final has become the talk of the tennis world, with many major players and organisations writing in to congratulate the two players for a fantastic match. The historic match, which took place on Sunday, June 13, has not only taken the Novak Djokovic Grand Slams count to a massive 19 titles - just one away from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's 20 each - but has also made the Serb the only man in the Open Era to complete a Double Career Grand Slam. The French Open 2021 final also made Tsitsipas the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Australian Open admin praises Novak Djokovic Grand Slams record

Chiming in to congratulate their most prolific winner over the years, the Australian Open commented on World No.1 Novak Djokovic's post celebrating his 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday. The organisation's comment read "Not too bad" with a crown emoji, a blue heart and a smiling emoji. Having won his 9th Australian Open title earlier this year, the Serbian is now on a two-Grand Slam roll that could possibly snowball into a calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas highlights

After defending a breakpoint early in the first set, Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a near-perfect game to get to set point on Djokovic's serve at 5-4. However, with a valiant fightback and two back to back breaks of serve, Set 1 went Tsitsipas' way in the tie break. The second set saw Djokovic unsettled right from the start, as he lost his first serve and went on to lose 6-2, shocking fans around the world. Whether it was Djokovic's resistance or Tsitsipas' nerves, something changed in the third set. With his error count taking a huge dip, Djokovic won the third set 6-3 and got the ball rolling for his eventual 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Tsitsipas on the other hand, made 11 unforced errors in the third set - a steep drop off when compared to the 12 he made in the first two sets combined - giving Djokovic a lead. The Serbian fought hard as he converted his fifth break point in the fourth game and then closed out the set with ease. Coming on the back of the Djokovic vs Nadal semi-final, the final had the potential to be a rollover, but a good fightback from the Greek means that it will go down as one of the best finals at the Slam. The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas highlights should be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Image Credits: Roland Garris Twitter