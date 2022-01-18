Novak Djokovic's Madrid Open Participation In Doubt After Latest Comment By Spanish PM

After missing out on playing at the Australian Open due to visa cancellation, there are chances that Novak Djokovic might not be able to feature in Madrid Open following the latest announcement made by the Spanish Prime Minister over COVID vaccination. As per reports, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Novak Djokovic has to comply with Spain's health rules to be able to compete in Madrid Open that kicks off in late April.

Will Novak Djokovic feature in the Madrid Open tennis tournament?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia has been the major talking point amid the ongoing Australian Open and the Spanish Prime Minister has shown his support towards Australia's decision. According to CNN, Pedro Sanchez said he has total respect for the decision of the Australian government over Novak Djokovic. Regarding the Serbian's participation at the upcoming Madrid Open tennis tournament Sanchez said,

“The rules are there to comply with and no one is above the rules. And if those are the rules that the Australian government has approved, then they have to be allowed,”

As per the report, the health ministry has said that Spain currently requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination, a recent PCR negative test within 72 hours before arrival, or a certificate of having recovered from Covid-19. A senior government official, while speaking to the same media house, informed that international sporting events in the country may add additional rules for participants such as Covid-19 testing on a daily basis during the tournament.

Novak Djokovic deportation

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia saw his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title take a major blow. In the buildup to the tournament, the Serbian had not revealed his vaccination status, which raised questions on his participation at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The problem started after he was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open, only to be detained once he had landed in Melbourne.

The current World No. 1 managed to get his visa reinstated, however his visa was cancelled for the second time by the Australian immigration minister on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic at the Australian Open on Monday. After losing his appeal in Federal court, Novak Djokovic not only had to leave the country but also received a ban of three years, due to which he will not play in Australia until 2025.